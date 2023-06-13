ALL I REALLY NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED IN KINDERGARTEN to be Presented at the Kate in July

The Saybrook Stage Company will return to The Kate this summer of with the heart-warming,comedy ALL I REALLY NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED IN KINDERGARTEN based on Robert Fulghum's best-selling books.



Kindergarten takes a funny, insightful look at what is profound in everyday life. It's an evening of theatrical storytelling with monologues, dialogues enhanced through the use of projections and live piano underscoring. The charming stories feature colorful characters such as a shy little boy who insists on playing the pig in his class production of Cinderella and steals the show; a man whose dreams of flying carries him high over Los Angeles... in a lawn chair buoyed by surplus weather balloons; a mother of the bride who's staged a perfect wedding - until the bowling ball of fate rolls down the aisle; and a modern-day Greek philosopher who finds the meaning of life in a piece of a broken mirror from World War II. Fulghum's best-selling book, All I Really Needed

To Know I Learned In Kindergarten has sold over 8 million copies in at over ninety-three countries since its first publication in 1986. His poignant, comedic stories still celebrate our very existence today by giving us hope in our divided world and reminding us of our critical human connection to one another and the enduring power of storytelling.

"All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten"

Live Performances July 13th through July 16th



The Saybrook Stage Company was founded as a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality theater on the Connecticut Shoreline at the Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. Saybrook Stage welcomes actors of all levels and abilities - and

anyone who genuinely loves the arts - to come together and share in the experience that only live theater can provide. The actors that have been part of The Saybrook Stage Company to date have varied backgrounds and "day jobs" from teachers, artists and

homemakers to lawyers, business people and judges. The Company looks forward to producing many more quality productions at the beautiful venue of The Kate and continuing to thrive in this wonderful, artistic region of Connecticut.