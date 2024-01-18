ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions

The Posthumous Prodigy Productions gift is given in homage to the late Bryan Gallace of Southport, Connecticut.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut A Photo 3 Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions

ACT of CT has announced their partnership with Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award. The Posthumous Prodigy Productions gift is given in homage to the late Bryan Gallace of Southport, Connecticut. A 2014 graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High and the Regional Center for the Arts, Bryan was a senior at Berklee College of Music pursuing a B.A. in Professional Music when he tragically passed away at the age of 21 years old. A uniquely talented and dedicated musician from early childhood, Bryan was also a fervent supporter of equal rights.

Caroline Kellen (an ACT of CT founding Board member and a Director of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation) founded the Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship. "Music is intrinsically sacred, but this project is even more so,” said Caroline. "Bryan's tragic passing was devastating to everyone that knew him. A light like Bryan can never be allowed to go out and I feel called to be part of transforming this loss into something positive, and to honor his spirit and the creative potential that he carried in life by supporting and amplifying the work of other talented musicians. I am thrilled that ACT of CT will help to bring this initiative to the next level."

The Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship grants a one-time annual award of $30,000 to a selected musician. This transformative financial support is to be used for the creation or exploitation of new musical works (in any genre of music), as well as for professional growth.

ACT of CT’s Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri will serve as Advisor to the Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award and will work intimately with the Fellowship’s committee.

ACT of CT’s Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, says “Our theater is honored to be able to work with Posthumous Prodigy Productions, Caroline Kellen and the Gallace Family on this incredible opportunity for musicians. I am confident that, with Bryan Perri’s advisement, many deserving artists will benefit from the generosity of this fellowship and that the memory of Bryan Gallace will continue to be honored and will live on.”

Interested and potential applicants can learn more about eligibility and application process by visiting ACT of CT’s website (specifically Click Here). Applications for Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship are due by April 1st, 2024




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February Photo
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February

THE MUSIC MAN - Concert Version comes to Norwalk with a stellar cast and the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra.

2
Westport Country Playhouses Board of Trustees Elects Six Members Photo
Westport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six Members

Six new members were recently elected to the board of trustees at Westport Country Playhouse, bringing the total to 26. The new Playhouse trustees are Dave Altman of Westport, Ben Frimmer of Weston, Darnell K. Graham of Bridgeport, Rashana J. Graham of Bridgeport, Anne Keefe of Weston, and Jonathan H. Levy of Westport. 

3
Broadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Childrens Musical Series Photo
Broadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Children's Musical Series

What do you get when a massage therapist teams up with a Disney songwriter? Find out in the new musical children's series, Christina's Cottage, designed to teach mindfulness and resilience in a chaotic world.

4
Review: WINNIE THE POOH at Downtown Cabaret Theatre Photo
Review: WINNIE THE POOH at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

What did our critic think of WINNE THE POOH at Downtown Cabaret Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in FebruaryTHE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February
Westport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six MembersWestport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six Members
Broadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Children's Musical SeriesBroadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Children's Musical Series
Westport Country Playhouse Presents A NIGHT FOR SWIFTIES, February 2Westport Country Playhouse Presents A NIGHT FOR SWIFTIES, February 2

Videos

Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage Video
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Connecticut 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28)Tracker PHOTOS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Meshuggah-Nuns in Connecticut Meshuggah-Nuns
The Arts at Angeloria's (3/09-3/24)
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
The Cher Show in Connecticut The Cher Show
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (3/05-3/10)
The Kite Runner in Connecticut The Kite Runner
Palace Theater (6/04-6/06)
Next to Normal in Connecticut Next to Normal
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (2/23-3/03)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE in Connecticut Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
American Son in Connecticut American Son
Opera House Players (1/19-1/21)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You