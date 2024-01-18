ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions

ACT of CT has announced their partnership with Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award. The Posthumous Prodigy Productions gift is given in homage to the late Bryan Gallace of Southport, Connecticut. A 2014 graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High and the Regional Center for the Arts, Bryan was a senior at Berklee College of Music pursuing a B.A. in Professional Music when he tragically passed away at the age of 21 years old. A uniquely talented and dedicated musician from early childhood, Bryan was also a fervent supporter of equal rights.



Caroline Kellen (an ACT of CT founding Board member and a Director of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation) founded the Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship. "Music is intrinsically sacred, but this project is even more so,” said Caroline. "Bryan's tragic passing was devastating to everyone that knew him. A light like Bryan can never be allowed to go out and I feel called to be part of transforming this loss into something positive, and to honor his spirit and the creative potential that he carried in life by supporting and amplifying the work of other talented musicians. I am thrilled that ACT of CT will help to bring this initiative to the next level."



The Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship grants a one-time annual award of $30,000 to a selected musician. This transformative financial support is to be used for the creation or exploitation of new musical works (in any genre of music), as well as for professional growth.



ACT of CT’s Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri will serve as Advisor to the Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award and will work intimately with the Fellowship’s committee.



ACT of CT’s Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, says “Our theater is honored to be able to work with Posthumous Prodigy Productions, Caroline Kellen and the Gallace Family on this incredible opportunity for musicians. I am confident that, with Bryan Perri’s advisement, many deserving artists will benefit from the generosity of this fellowship and that the memory of Bryan Gallace will continue to be honored and will live on.”



Interested and potential applicants can learn more about eligibility and application process by visiting ACT of CT’s website (specifically Click Here). Applications for Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship are due by April 1st, 2024