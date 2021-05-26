ACT of Connecticut Announces Summer 2021 Youth Performance Opportunities

ACT of Connecticut has announced two youth performance opportunities for this summer: Teen Conservatory Main Stage Musical Theater Intensive and ACT of CT's Performance Camp. Following the success of this May's production of Into The Woods In Concert, ACT of CT's summer camp and teen productions will be similarly themed. These performance-based programs will provide the opportunity for young performers to learn musical theatre skills (vocal technique, choreography, and improvisation), and will feature some fantastic special guest artist visits.

Teens will present a full production of Into The Woods, Jr.



ACT of CT's Teen Conservatory Summer Mainstage Musical Theatre Intensive for 2021 will be July 5th to 17th, 2021 and will culminate in a production of Into the Woods Jr. Middle and high school students will have the chance to perform on ACT of CT's stage, incorporating full lighting, sound and technical elements. The production will be directed by ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, who has specifically reimagined this Broadway classic for the Teen Conservatory students. Special guests will include ACT of CT Music Supervisor (and Music Director of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Bryan Perri, and other Broadway guests.

After two weeks of rehearsal, the Teen Conservatory will culminate in the performance of Into the Woods Jr. on Saturday evening, July 17th at 7 PM. Space is limited and participation is by audition only via video submission. ACT of CT is accepting applications until June 1st, 2021; performers are asked to prepare, record, and submit a minute-long song of their choice in the style of the show and submit to education@actofct.org. Tuition is $1,250 and scholarships are available through ACT of CT's First Act! program - for more information please visit www.actofct.org/summer-conservatory.a??

Younger campers will perform a brand-new musical: Timberland

The ACT of CT Summer Performance Camp will be from July 26th to August 7th, 2021 and is designed for second to fifth graders. Campers will rehearse and perform the brand-new, original musical, Timberland. This engaging and clever new musical is a fun-filled story about three kids who are summoned to a distant planet (called "Timberland") to reverse a terrible curse and save Timberland's majestic forest.

ACT of CT's 2021 Summer Performance Camp will be held both inside and outdoors on the ACT of CT campus. In addition to working on the production of Timberland, campers will learn introductory musical theatre skills and techniques, enjoy theater games and meet special guests. The Summer Performance Camp runs Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm and leads up to the performance of Timberland on Saturday, August 7th at 2 pm. Enrollment and registration is open - please email education@actofct.org to register. Tuition is $975 and need-based financial assistance is available through ACT of CT's scholarship program, First ACT!.

ACT of CT will be closely monitoring health conditions surrounding COVID-19 and following the Connecticut state guidelines, as outlined on the state website: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/Latest-COVID-19-Guidance

The theater commits to implementing all necessary health and safety protocols to keep performers and staff safe. For more information or questions please contact education@actofct.org.