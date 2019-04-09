ACT of CT Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut will present the H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S Broadway musical THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE as the final production in its wildly successful inaugural season, with performances from May 30 - June 23, 2019.

Winner of the TONY and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has captivated audiences for years with its whimsical script, playful banter and endearing characters. The poignant book, by Rachel Sheinkin, is a quick-witted, touching story which follows six over-achieving tweens through the course of a school spelling bee and the antics which ensue. The vibrant score is by TONY winning composer, William Finn (FALSETTOS).

As THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE unfolds and the six awkward adolescents navigate the tournament's pressures, they tell their personal stories and ultimately find a new sense of belonging and learn that there is more to life than winning a trophy! A delightful and unpredictable ride, THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a memorable example of musical theatre comedy at its best.

ACT of CT's SPELLING BEE is directed by Michelle Tattenbaum, who recently directed the world premiere of the musical NOBODY LOVES YOU at The Old Globe (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle nomination: Best Director) and the New York premiere at Second Stage. Other recent project includes WHITE GUY ON THE BUS (Passage Theatre) and STUDENT BODY (world premiere, The Flea).

"While The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee opened on Broadway over 15 years ago, the show's message seems so timely right now" stated Director, Michelle Tattenbaum. "The characters are in competition with one another, but that does not make them enemies. They find ways to come together and support one another." ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, added "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee reminds us that our tribe exists somewhere, and that competition ultimately is not as important as community and connection."

Performances of THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE run May 30 - June 23, with previews May 30th and 31st. The show times are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Purchase tickets HERE. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theater-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known Broadway musicals and plays, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. ACT of CT was honored with 11 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards in 2018-2019, its inaugural season. The theatre company produces three shows per season, including one show in the "Presenting Stephen Schwartz!" series (honoring ACT Artistic Advisor, Stephen Schwartz). All shows feature both Broadway stars and local Fairfield and Westchester County talent. In addition to fully produced main stage productions, ACT of CT hosts a New Works Series, Broadway Unplugged series, youth education classes, masterclasses, camps, workshops, and a conservatory program for high school students. Visit actofct.org for further information.





