ACT Of Connecticut Announces The World Premiere Of NICKEL MINES

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is thrilled to announce the world premiere of the new musical NICKEL MINES. Through a combination of spoken dialogue, dance, and a powerful original score, NICKEL MINES explores the 2006 Amish schoolhouse shooting that happened in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. ACT of CT is the first professional equity theatre to premiere this fascinating, elegant and moving new musical.

NICKEL MINES presents the events of that fateful October morning while making no judgements and professing no morals; the victims, the family of the killer, and the community all have a voice in this poignant new production. NICKEL MINES is a living memorial to the young girls who tragically lost their lives that day. "This show is an entry point to a conversation on how violence, faith, forgiveness and justice speak to and interact with one another. It is a powerful exploration of community, perseverance and ultimately one of hope," said Daniel C. Levine, ACT of CT's artistic director. "At ACT of CT, we pride ourselves on premiering new, innovative and meaningful theatre. Allowing our patrons to be the first audiences to lay eyes on what we think will be tomorrow's new 'hits' is something that is important and gratifying to us," added Levine.

NICKEL MINES is conceived and written by Andrew Palermo and Shannon Stoeke, with music and lyrics by Dan Dyer. NICKEL MINES is directed and choreographed by Andrew Palermo. The creative team includes Andrew Palermo (Director/Choreographer), Leslie Wickham (Music Director), Bryan Perri (Music Supervisor), Megan Culley (Sound Designer) and Sera Bourgeau (Costume Designer). Lighting will be designed by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (JERSEY BOYS and HAMILTON).

Some of Andrew Palermo's credits include ALLEGIANCE (Broadway), THE OTHER Josh Cohen (Papermill, Soho Playhouse), MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET (The York, Provincetown Inn, NYMF), THE Frank Loesser SONGBOOK/New York Philharmonic (Lincoln Center), THE MIKAAO, BABES IN TOYLAND, OF THEE, I SING (Carnegie Hall). He is an Associate Professor of Drama at University of California Irvine.

Leslie Wickham's music directing credits include Legally Blonde and Company (Irvine Barclay Theater) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Mamma Mia! (PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theater). He is currently working on his newest musical RPS, which will premiere in New York this April.

Performances of NICKEL MINES run for just nine days, March 20th through March 29th with one preview performance on March 19th. The show times are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Purchase tickets HERE. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, spring and summer education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org.





