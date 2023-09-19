A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre in October

The play previews October 5 and runs October 6 – 15, 2023 in the Nafe Katter Theatre. 

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre in October

Join Connecticut Repertory Theatre for the launch of the 2023-2024 season with Tatty Hennessy’s award-winning play, A Hundred Words for Snow. The play previews October 5 and runs October 6 – 15, 2023 in the Nafe Katter Theatre. 

After her father's unexpected death, 15-year-old Rory discovers that he was planning a trip for the two of them to the North Pole. So she picks up his ashes, her passport, and her mother’s credit card, and sets out to make good on his plans. Layered, complex and as beautiful as the snowfall, Hennessy’s play is an epic Arctic adventure about adolescence, grief, love, and about being an explorer in a melting world. Winner of the Heretic Voices Award, the Vault Origins Award and nominated for 4 Off West End Awards, A Hundred Words for Snow is directed by Brendon Fox and features guest artist Téa Guarino in her professional stage debut.

Artistic Director Megan Monaghan Rivas selected this exquisite play as CRT’s opening production. “This season we focus on lifting our spirits and offering a tonic to our community after several very stressful and difficult years. A Hundred Words for Snow is a fantastic fit for that mission: it picks the audience up and sweeps them along on an adventure with its delightful protagonist, 15-year-old Rory. In her we get to see the child she was, and the adult she will soon be – often in the same moment. The outer landscape is very exciting, taking us from an ordinary family home to the extravagant vistas of the North Pole, but Rory’s inner landscape is even more compelling.” 

A Hundred Words for Snow is sponsored by UConn’s Human Rights Institute, celebrating over 21 years of examining the most pressing human rights questions and preparing the next generation of human rights leaders.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
HartBeat Ensemble Presents Connecticut Premiere Of Kyle Bass Drama POSSESSING HARRIET Photo
HartBeat Ensemble Presents Connecticut Premiere Of Kyle Bass Drama POSSESSING HARRIET

HartBeat Ensemble presents the Connecticut premiere of 'Possessing Harriet,' a Kyle Bass drama. Don't miss this powerful and thought-provoking production.

2
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Music Theatre Of Connecticut Photo
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Music Theatre Of Connecticut

Engaging, authentic, and selling out fast.

3
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Now Playing At Branfords Legacy Theatre Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Now Playing At Branford's Legacy Theatre

Don't miss the hilarious comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong' at Branford's Legacy Theatre from September 14-October 1! A side-splitting play-within-a-play that guarantees laughter for the whole family.

4
Deaf, Hearing and Hard-of-Hearing Actors to Star in PRIVATE JONES at Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Deaf, Hearing and Hard-of-Hearing Actors to Star in PRIVATE JONES at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has revealed the cast for Private Jones, an exciting and innovative new musical inspired by the true story of a deaf Welsh sniper in World War I. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ridgefield Playhouse (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Cookies
Pantochino (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You