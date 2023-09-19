A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre in October

Join Connecticut Repertory Theatre for the launch of the 2023-2024 season with Tatty Hennessy’s award-winning play, A Hundred Words for Snow. The play previews October 5 and runs October 6 – 15, 2023 in the Nafe Katter Theatre.

After her father's unexpected death, 15-year-old Rory discovers that he was planning a trip for the two of them to the North Pole. So she picks up his ashes, her passport, and her mother’s credit card, and sets out to make good on his plans. Layered, complex and as beautiful as the snowfall, Hennessy’s play is an epic Arctic adventure about adolescence, grief, love, and about being an explorer in a melting world. Winner of the Heretic Voices Award, the Vault Origins Award and nominated for 4 Off West End Awards, A Hundred Words for Snow is directed by Brendon Fox and features guest artist Téa Guarino in her professional stage debut.

Artistic Director Megan Monaghan Rivas selected this exquisite play as CRT’s opening production. “This season we focus on lifting our spirits and offering a tonic to our community after several very stressful and difficult years. A Hundred Words for Snow is a fantastic fit for that mission: it picks the audience up and sweeps them along on an adventure with its delightful protagonist, 15-year-old Rory. In her we get to see the child she was, and the adult she will soon be – often in the same moment. The outer landscape is very exciting, taking us from an ordinary family home to the extravagant vistas of the North Pole, but Rory’s inner landscape is even more compelling.”

A Hundred Words for Snow is sponsored by UConn’s Human Rights Institute, celebrating over 21 years of examining the most pressing human rights questions and preparing the next generation of human rights leaders.