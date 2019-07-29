A Celebration Of Frank & Dean Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome back Jack Lynn and Steve Kazlauskas for A CELEBRATION OF FRANK & DEAN in the Studio Theatre on October 13 at 2 pm, sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank.

Enjoy traveling back with Jack Lynn to a time when things were a bit more relaxed, maybe a bit more easy going... just like the days when Dean Martin, the "King of Cool," was at the top of the music charts. Steve Kazlauskas is recognized as one of the foremost authorities on Frank Sinatra and his music. He is a true tribute artist and makes no attempt to be a look and sound alike clone. Their style and sound will take you back to the "Swingin' Rat Pack Years" of the late 40's, 50's and 60's as they sing all the great tunes made famous by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





