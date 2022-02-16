8 Week Intro to Improv Course is Coming to The MAC

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC)'s Eastbound Theater has announced their 8 week Intro to Improv course. The course will begin March 22 and run every Tuesday - May 10th from 6:30pm - 9:30pm at the Firehouse Gallery.

Students will learn the basics of improvisational comedy. Yes, Anding, Thinking A to C, The Unusual Thing, Teamwork, Backline Support, Spacework, and Openings. The first half of the class will be lessons and exercises, the second half of the class will be scene work. After the final class a graduation show will take place at The MAC on May 17th where students will split into teams to perform full 30 minute sets.

The course will utilize knowledge and training taken from all schools of thought for Improv including: UCB, Second City, and Groundlings. This course is for ages 18+. You must be 18 or over by March 22, 2022 to take part in this course.

The instructor of the course, Nick Assunto, is an advanced level UCB trained improvisor and sketch writer with over 10 years of experience at both the New York and LA theatre performing at both and hosting a weekly show in LA. Nick Grew up in Milford, CT and before moving to New York and LA was in several theatre productions in CT including Playhouse on the Green, Connecticut Free Shakespeare, and The Milford Arts Council. In college where he earned a B.A. in theatre he founded and student directed the improv troupe. In LA he's landed commercial work for brands such as Elder Scrolls and Wendy's off of improv auditions. Besides UCB Nick has performed at several other improv theatres including Nerdist and The Pack.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "I am really excited we are bringing this course to The MAC. In my twenties Nick and I were on the acting circuit together and so when he reached out before knowing I worked at The MAC, it felt like fate that we should bring this course here. Nick is extremely talented and I know he will have a lot of insight and knowledge to give to the students in his class. I think that he can help them not just learn the beginning steps of improvisational comedy but also give them insight to what the industry is like if that is something they are looking to pursue. He is an asset for us to have back here in Milford for this course."

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council's Eastbound Theatre Intro to Improv has a minimum of ten students needed to run and a maximum of 15 students. This course is on sale now and already beginning to fill. For more information or to reserve your spot please visit milfordarts.org.