$70k Raised Through Playhouse On Park's ENCORE! IMAGINE IF… Fundraiser

Playhouse on Park supporters gathered on May 14th, 2022 for the Playhouse's annual fundraiser, ENCORE! This year's theme was IMAGINE IF... Can you imagine a world without theatre or theatre education? Imagine If... all the proceeds from this uniquely entertaining evening were dedicated to keeping professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage, and bringing excellent theatre arts programs through Playhouse Theatre Academy to children and youth for years to come! The event was held at The Clerestory Ballroom (Hilliard Mills) in Manchester, CT. A net total of $70,000 was raised from this fantastic evening.

If you missed the event, you may still contribute in support of ENCORE! Tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.PlayhouseOnPark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or by mail to Playhouse on Park at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

Encore 2022 party-goers were among the first to celebrate the opening of Greater Hartford's hottest new special event venue with another unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the kind of fantastic entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce! ENCORE! included live music, special performances, 1.5 hours of open bar, dinner, silent & live auction, and dancing 'til midnight to the music of CT's own Latanya Farrell!

Playhouse on Park would like to thank everyone who helped make the event such a success! Thank you to the incredible sponsors, volunteers, attendees, donors, and businesses who supported our auction. Sponsors include DORO Catering & Events, Richard and Lea Rubinstein, JCJ Architecture, Taylor Rental Party Plus, Waypoint Wealth Solutions, The Sandra and Arnold Chase Family Foundation, Inc., Ron and Ruth Van Winkle, Saybrook Capital Advisors, LLC, Power Station Events, PeoplesBank, Nisreen and Jay Cain, Gene and Peter Evans, CliftonLarsonAllen, Gaetano Albani and Jane Dean, Gail and David Mangs, Matthew and Victoria Bragg, and HAS Insurance Agency.

Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned professional theatre, offering a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. Playhouse Theatre Academy offers professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. For more info about Playhouse on Park or Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.