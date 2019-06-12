5X5 CT Contemporary Dance Fesitval - Applications Now Open

The state's largest and longest-running contemporary dance festival, 5x5 CT Contemporary Dance Festival, is now accepting applications from professional and collegiate dance companies - juried and competitive. Accepted companies will perform in the showcase and receive video, photos, technical support, and a stipend.

The celebrated 5X5 CT Contemporary Dance Festival was named for its focus on five professional and five collegiate ensembles. Created in 2003 as a response to a need expressed by greater Hartford dancers for opportunities to perform more sustained works - as opposed to the brief "marathon" performances typical of dance festivals - the 5X5 Dance Festival provides performance opportunities for works from company repertoires, works in progress, or works prepared exclusively for this showcase. In its 17th year, the Festival continues to celebrate the many forms and types of dance, cultural and ethnic diversity in dance, dance that pushes traditional definitions and approaches, and dance that is inclusive in opportunities for artists and audiences.

5x5 Founding Artistic Director Susan Murphy sharing her thoughts on the Festival, "The building of the dance community is an important part of the mission; creating a shared experience between local artists and students on one stage. The University of Saint Joseph is proud to celebrate our 17th year of the 5x5 Dance Festival,"

The 5X5 CT Contemporary Dance Festival creates a professional peer exchange by bringing together choreographers, performers, educators, and students to study, perform, and create new work. Artists, students, and audiences share their experience, talent, and inspiration through master classes, workshops, discussions, and performances. This year's theme is Disruptions in Dance - Boundary-Crossing Dances: Cross-Disciplinary Explorations in Contemporary Dance.

Professional and collegiate applications are now available at http://autorino.usj.edu/annual-festivals. The collegiate registration deadline is Aug. 1, 2019 and professional applications are due by Aug. 15, 2019.





