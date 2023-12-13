2nd Act Series to Present Bobby Ramos at the Palace Theater in February

On Tuesday, February 6th at 7:00 pm, the Palace Theater will present a riveting evening with former police officer/SWAT team negotiator and ESPN radio host Bobby Ramos. Ramos is an engaging storyteller with an impressive background including many awards and honors. However, most people find it hard to believe that he stuttered so badly as a child that the nuns in his grammar school would skip over him when it was time for students to read aloud. His determination and optimism are inspirational. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

Never tell Bobby Ramos he can't do something. “Adversity truly introduces a man to himself. Let every obstacle be an opportunity to show the world just how blessed and truly talented you truly are. I am an ordinary man who is leading an extraordinary life!” The takeaway from hearing Ramos speak is that nothing is impossible if you truly want it and work for it.

Today, Ramos is a sought-after emcee and guest speaker, truly making the days count in his 2ND ACT. Using his natural gift to tell a story, he will leave you inspired and smiling!

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.

About the 2nd Act series

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential, and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45–60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.

About the Palace Theater

