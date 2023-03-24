Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2nd Act Series: Patty Walcott Henderson Comes To The Palace Theatre

The event is on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 PM.

Mar. 24, 2023  

2nd Act Series: Patty Walcott Henderson Comes To The Palace Theatre

On Wednesday, May 24th at 7 PM, recently retired registered nurse Patty Walcott Henderson will share the inspiring story of how she turned her life around in her second act. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

Walcott Henderson a Wolcott, CT native who graduated with the Wolcott High School class of 1973 and St. Francis School of Nursing, relocated to Washington state forty years ago. A mother of four and a grandmother, she's always been fit and led an active and healthy lifestyle. However, after suffering broken bones and an osteoporosis diagnosis, she felt "like a marshmallow," apathetic and sloth-like. At the urging of one of her daughters, she decided to give weightlifting a try to improve her bone health, and the rest is history. Patty is now a National Physique Committee bikini competitor with Team Boss Bodies and feels fabulous.

Patty will share how her renewed approach to life has her feeling healthy, empowered, and motivated. "Her enthusiasm is contagious," says Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Events for the Palace Theater, "Patty's is a story of hope. Her audiences come away feeling sure they can take control of their own lives, too."




The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JUMAADI: FROM WAYANG KULIT TO CONTEM Photo
The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JUMAADI: FROM WAYANG KULIT TO CONTEMPORARY ART, April 12
As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to host Jumaadi: From Wayang Kulit to Contemporary Art on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Feature: BUSHWHACKED! at Greenwich Theatre Company Photo
Feature: BUSHWHACKED! at Greenwich Theatre Company
Greenwich theater lovers now have everything!
Playhouse on Parks COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in April Photo
Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in April
Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 8pm. Jess Miller and Corey Manning are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved. 
Patti LuPone in Concert Comes to Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Patti LuPone in Concert Comes to Westport Country Playhouse
Broadway legend Patti LuPone will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse for one-night-only, in her solo show, “Don’t Monkey with Broadway,” on Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JUMAADI: FROM WAYANG KULIT TO CONTEMPORARY ART, April 12The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JUMAADI: FROM WAYANG KULIT TO CONTEMPORARY ART, April 12
March 23, 2023

As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to host Jumaadi: From Wayang Kulit to Contemporary Art on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in AprilPlayhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in April
March 23, 2023

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 8pm. Jess Miller and Corey Manning are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved. 
Patti LuPone in Concert Comes to Westport Country PlayhousePatti LuPone in Concert Comes to Westport Country Playhouse
March 23, 2023

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse for one-night-only, in her solo show, “Don’t Monkey with Broadway,” on Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. 
Comedian Jim Jefferies Brings GIVE 'EM' WHAT THEY WANT To The Bushnell This AugustComedian Jim Jefferies Brings GIVE 'EM' WHAT THEY WANT To The Bushnell This August
March 22, 2023

Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. for the sole Connecticut engagement with this provocative stand-up comedian, actor and podcast host.
Music Theatre of CT Presents The First Connecticut Professional Equity Production Of TTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW In Over 20 Years! Music Theatre of CT Presents The First Connecticut Professional Equity Production Of TTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW In Over 20 Years! 
March 22, 2023

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage (MTC MainStage), Fairfield County's professional  award-winning theatre company located in Norwalk, CT, concludes their 36th MainStage Season with the humorous, naughty, and wildly entertaining musical, Richard O'Brien's The  Rocky Horror Show.
share