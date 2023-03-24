2nd Act Series: Patty Walcott Henderson Comes To The Palace Theatre

On Wednesday, May 24th at 7 PM, recently retired registered nurse Patty Walcott Henderson will share the inspiring story of how she turned her life around in her second act. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

Walcott Henderson a Wolcott, CT native who graduated with the Wolcott High School class of 1973 and St. Francis School of Nursing, relocated to Washington state forty years ago. A mother of four and a grandmother, she's always been fit and led an active and healthy lifestyle. However, after suffering broken bones and an osteoporosis diagnosis, she felt "like a marshmallow," apathetic and sloth-like. At the urging of one of her daughters, she decided to give weightlifting a try to improve her bone health, and the rest is history. Patty is now a National Physique Committee bikini competitor with Team Boss Bodies and feels fabulous.

Patty will share how her renewed approach to life has her feeling healthy, empowered, and motivated. "Her enthusiasm is contagious," says Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Events for the Palace Theater, "Patty's is a story of hope. Her audiences come away feeling sure they can take control of their own lives, too."