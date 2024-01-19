Playhouse on Park Co-Founders to Host Joint Birthday Party to Benefit Playhouse on Park

The event is on Sunday, February 18th from 6pm-9pm.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Playhouse On Park Co-Founders, Tracy Flater (Executive Director) and Darlene Zoller (Co-Artistic Director) both have February birthdays and they are throwing a joint birthday party to celebrate! Join them for TRACY & DARLENE’S 123rd BIRTHDAY on Sunday, February 18th from 6pm-9pm at Playhouse on Park. Admission is FREE, but guests must bring Darlene and Tracy a birthday present from the Playhouse Wishlist, which can be viewed at Click Here.

Come to Playhouse on Park for a night of food, drinks, fun & games, and a special reunion cabaret performance by the original Falcetti Four, featuring Colin Britt on the piano. Please RSVP via email at BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or via phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 10.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here




