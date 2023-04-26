WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS Returns To Lincoln Rooftop Patio For Second Summer

The Lincoln Theatre hosts its second summer season of Wine Down Wednesdays, featuring hot jazz and cool cocktails on the rooftop patio, starting May 31. The outdoor concert series includes live jazz performances from some of Columbus' best talent, sumptuous hors d'oeuvres, and a specially curated wine selection or specialty cocktail.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Performances begin at 6 pm and include:

Wednesday, May 31 - Bobby Floyd Trio

2020 Grammy Award nominee Bobby Floyd performs on his classic Hammond B3 organ with Derek DiCenzo on guitar and bass and Reggie Jackson on drums, creating the perfect mix to provide an unparalleled evening of live jazz.

Wednesday, June 21 - Miles Franklin Smith

Smith has made his mark citywide since stepping onto the Columbus jazz scene in 2018. Having performed with many of Columbus' most prestigious jazz musicians and bands including the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, as well as nationally recognized performers such as Darius Rucker and Levi Kreis, Smith has a uniquely diverse ear that lends his sound to many genres of music.

Wednesday, July 12 - Dwight Bailey & the Midwest Modern Jazz Quartet

One of central Ohio's newest contemporary music quartets, these four musicians have come together after touring the globe in their individual careers to form one of jazz's most musically diverse, contemporary organizations.

Wednesday, August 16 - Kevin D. Harris

Harris celebrates the deep ties between gospel music and the jazz tradition. From Louis Armstrong performing spirituals, to the sacred music of Duke Ellington or of Mary Lou Williams, many jazz artists have worked very closely in gospel music, and their performance styles often draw heavily from the inspiration.

Wednesday, September 13 - Starlit Ways

The duo performs an eclectic range of music from originals, Jazz Age classics, and modern tunes from a diverse range of genres. Rose Nkechi Onyeneho's truly gifted vocals combined with Chris Glover's guitar abilities and harmonies create a unique sound that reflects their talents and passions for music.

Individual, general admission tickets to Wine Down Wednesdays at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) are $32 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors to the Lincoln lobby.