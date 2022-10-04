Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLab

In Oregon's Cascade Mountains, three generations of women grapple with the past and an uncertain future, in this story of love, loss and water-skiing squirrels. 

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Grandmother. Mother. Daughter. Three ladies in three separate generations join together under one roof to deal with the aftermath of family tragedy, all while looking to their own individual futures. In Windberry Creek, opening October 6th at MadLab Theatre.

In Oregon's Cascade Mountains, three generations of women grapple with the past and an uncertain future, in this story of love, loss and water-skiing squirrels.

Rachael received a 2020 Oregon Literary Fellowship, a 2020 Oregon Arts Commission Grant, a 2021 Lighthouse Writers Workshop Advanced Dramatic Writing Fellowship, and is the recipient of the 2021 Jane Stevens Award in Theatre. Rachael has had productions of her work across the U.S., U.K., the Middle East, Canada and Asia. She's published in many literary journals and has enjoyed developing work at many theaters and writing festivals and conferences. WINDBERRY CREEK was developed by Parson's Nose Theatre in Pasadena, CA, Theatre 33 and the New Play Project in Portland, Oregon, the Akropolis Performance Lab in Seattle Washington, and the Bechdel Group in NYC.

The play is a semi-finalist for the 2020 Garry Marshall New Play Prize, the 2020 American Association of Community Theatres New Play Prize and the 2021 Landing Theatre Company New American Voices Festival. WINDBERRY CREEK is the winner of the 2022 Players Theatre Open Door Play Festival in NYC. Rachael is thrilled to share this world premiere with the Mad Lab Theatre audiences and offers grateful thanks to the MadLab producers, director cast and crew for this wonderful opportunity.




More Hot Stories For You


WINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLabWINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLab
October 4, 2022

Grandmother. Mother. Daughter. Three ladies in three separate generations join together under one roof to deal with the aftermath of family tragedy, all while looking to their own individual futures. In Windberry Creek, opening October 6th at MadLab Theatre. 
Abbey Theater Presents Premiere Production Of CITY JAILAbbey Theater Presents Premiere Production Of CITY JAIL
October 3, 2022

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the premiere production of the play 'City Jail,' written by Central Ohio playwright and author Catherine Adams.
CAPA Announces 19 High Schools Selected To Participate in the Marquee AwardsCAPA Announces 19 High Schools Selected To Participate in the Marquee Awards
September 29, 2022

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the 19 local high schools selected to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation.
Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15
September 28, 2022

Canton Ballet presents Celebrate Dance! at the Canton Palace Theatre on October 15. The program features a diverse selection of dance genres and new creations choreographed by today's most talented dance-makers.
CAPA's Presentation Of AILEY II To Feature Four Remarkable WorksCAPA's Presentation Of AILEY II To Feature Four Remarkable Works
September 28, 2022

​​​​​​​The world-renowned dance company Ailey II will present a one-night-only Columbus performance at the Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm.