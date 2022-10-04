WINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLab

Grandmother. Mother. Daughter. Three ladies in three separate generations join together under one roof to deal with the aftermath of family tragedy, all while looking to their own individual futures. In Windberry Creek, opening October 6th at MadLab Theatre.

In Oregon's Cascade Mountains, three generations of women grapple with the past and an uncertain future, in this story of love, loss and water-skiing squirrels.

Rachael received a 2020 Oregon Literary Fellowship, a 2020 Oregon Arts Commission Grant, a 2021 Lighthouse Writers Workshop Advanced Dramatic Writing Fellowship, and is the recipient of the 2021 Jane Stevens Award in Theatre. Rachael has had productions of her work across the U.S., U.K., the Middle East, Canada and Asia. She's published in many literary journals and has enjoyed developing work at many theaters and writing festivals and conferences. WINDBERRY CREEK was developed by Parson's Nose Theatre in Pasadena, CA, Theatre 33 and the New Play Project in Portland, Oregon, the Akropolis Performance Lab in Seattle Washington, and the Bechdel Group in NYC.

The play is a semi-finalist for the 2020 Garry Marshall New Play Prize, the 2020 American Association of Community Theatres New Play Prize and the 2021 Landing Theatre Company New American Voices Festival. WINDBERRY CREEK is the winner of the 2022 Players Theatre Open Door Play Festival in NYC. Rachael is thrilled to share this world premiere with the Mad Lab Theatre audiences and offers grateful thanks to the MadLab producers, director cast and crew for this wonderful opportunity.