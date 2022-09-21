Tickets For ELF THE MUSICAL in Columbus Go On Sale This Week

NETworks Presentations, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and Unique Features, bring the hit Broadway musical ELF to the Palace Theatre in Columbus. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 22 at 10 am for performances December 13-18, presented by CAPA and PNC Broadway in Columbus.

ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The New York Times says that ELF is "A SPLASHY, PEPPY, SUGAR-SPRINKLED HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT!" USA Today calls ELF "ENDEARINGLY GOOFY!" Variety proclaims, "ELF is happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!"

Additional information about ELF is available at https://elfthemusicaltour.com/.