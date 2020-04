The CAPA presentation of The Wood Brothers has been canceled and refunds will begin being processed on May 1.

If ticket purchasers would like to donate their tickets, they should contact the CBUSArts Ticket Center at tickets@cbusarts.com prior to May 1.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit the CAPA COVID-19 Performance Status Updates page.





