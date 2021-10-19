The McCoy Center Offers Free Screening Of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION Next Month

On Tuesday, November 23, the McCoy Center will host a free screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the 2021 Thanksforgiving 4 Miler charity run happening two days later in New Albany on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. Proceeds from the charity run will benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Life Care Alliance, and the New Albany Thanksgiving Day fund at the New Albany Community Foundation.

The Griswold family prepares for their Christmas celebration, but things never run smooth for Clark, his wife Ellen, and their two kids. Clark's continual bad luck is worsened by obnoxious family houseguests but knowing his Christmas bonus is coming soon gives him the motivation to soldier on.

The McCoy Center (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) will hold a free screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on Tuesday, November 23, at 7 pm. Reservations are required for this free event and can be made at the McCoy Center web site. For entrance at the theatre, patrons should show ushers a ticket code on their mobile device or print out a pdf of their tickets to present at the door.

This event requires ticket holders 12 years of age and older to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Details can be found here.