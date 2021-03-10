The Lincoln Theatre Invites The Community To The 2021 LIGHTS OF THE LINCOLN Virtual Celebration

During these unprecedented times, the Lincoln Theatre has reimagined and reinvented every aspect of its programming and service to the community, including its annual fundraising gala.

The 2021 Lights of the Lincoln Celebration has been transformed into a virtual benefit, and for the first time since its grand reopening in 2009, will be offered free-of-charge to the community. The Lincoln invites central Ohio to tune in on Thursday, April 8, at 6:30 pm and enjoy performances from the wealth of local talent incubated at the Lincoln as well as further explore the mission and vision at the heart of this historical treasure.

The Lincoln Theatre presents the 2021 Lights of the Lincoln Virtual Celebration Thursday, April 8, at 6:30 pm. The program will be streamed at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com and is free to view. Donation opportunities will be offered throughout. All proceeds will support operation of the Lincoln Theatre. Online donations can be made here.

The 2021 Lights of the Lincoln Celebration program:

6:30 pm - The Celebration kicks off with a pre-show set of R&B from the Lincoln Theatre Celebration Band streamed live from the Lincoln Theatre. The band features local artists Tylur Starks, Jordan Sandidge, Jermaine Smith, and Eric Rollin.

7:00 pm - The main event will be an hour-long video showcase of the creative work being done at the Lincoln Theatre through its many signature programs designed to enrich local artists of all backgrounds and generations and the communities they serve.

Segment 1 - Arts & Humanity - Local creatives and Lincoln artists of various genres perform in and around central Ohio neighborhoods, businesses, art organizations, libraries, and universities.

Segment 2 - Young Artists - Performances from PATTERNZ Summer Camp participants, Lincoln resident arts group Thiossane West African Dance Institute, and many others are woven into "All Things Lincoln," a video compilation of the creativity and excitement happening at the Lincoln Theatre.

Segment 3 - Creative Collectives - Local and Lincoln artists collaborate to present original works that address, respond, and share the joy and pain of our community and world.

8:00 pm - The Celebration wraps up with a soul, go-go, funk-inspired afterparty set from local favorites, The Deal Breakers, streamed live from the stage of the Lincoln Theatre.

