The Dancing Wheels Company Opens 39th Season With Lincoln Theatre Debut

Considered one of the premier arts and disabilities organizations in the US, The Dancing Wheels Company is a professional, physically integrated dance company that unites the talents of dancers both with and without disabilities. Dancing Wheels will open its 39th season with a one-night-only, first-ever performance at the Lincoln Theatre, presenting Connections & Intersections, a program featuring select works from the company's vast repertoire that explores humanity and relationships.

The Lincoln Theatre Association presents The Dancing Wheels Company at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Friday, September 20, at 7 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

This performance is made possible through the generous support of Huntington Bank.

Included in the Connections & Intersections program:

"Walking on Clouds" [excerpts]

Paralleling stories from the Civil Rights Movement and Disability Rights Movement, this piece mixes words and movement to explore humanity and the boundaries of differences and equality - both emotional and historical - between people with disabilities and people of color.

"Missing You"

This work examines how couples do or do not connect within their differences, and how these contrasts have the potential to bring people together.

"Od:yssey"

This piece is an exploration of the intersection of paths along one's journey or experience.

