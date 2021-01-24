Sandusky State Theatre Begins to Rebuild Following Damages Caused By Wind Last Year

The historic Sandusky State Theatre is slowly coming back to life after sustaining damages from a wind storm last year, Toledo Blade reports.

The theater's executive director, Chris Parthemore, declared an intent to rebuild a week after the storm, counting on the theatre's insurance policy to pay for repairs.

"We have a really nice insurance policy. Our board of directors and our committees were very diligent with keeping up with the insurance policy and making sure it was adequate for anything that might occur," Parthemore said.

Additionally, The Erie County Community Foundation has raised over $101,000 on the theatre's behalf.

Renovations have begun and for now, the building has been fully enclosed for the winter, as of last week.

Parthemore is also exploring options to go beyond just restoring the theater as it was, and is instead taking this as an opportunity to upgrade. For example, the stage was previously too shallow for some of the traveling Broadway shows the theater likes to stage.

"Once we have that, we will be getting public input from the theater community as to what do you see as the future of the industry, what considerations do we need to account for that we might not have thought of, and how does it fit," Parthemore said.

