SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February

The production opens Friday, February 2nd, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until February 10th, with a matinee on February 4th, at 2pm.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 4 Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February

Ember Women’s Theatre will present Second Servings by Nancy Shelton Williams. Second Servings was developed as a part of eMBer's New Play Program, where the company works alongside playwrights to develop new works with table work, feedback sessions, staged readings, and ultimately a staged production. Second Servings draws inspiration from real life as Samantha and Lainie approach their mother-in-law Rita with questions. The women raise concerns about the family and its history. Together the three women work to unbury the truth while protecting themselves and testing their relationships. Please note this production discusses physical and emotional abuse.

The production opens Friday, February 2nd, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until February 10th, with a matinee on February 4th, at 2pm at the MadLab Theater, 227 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $25 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at Click Here.

Second Servings is directed by Susan Wismar. The cast features Vicky Welsh Bragg as Rita, Anita McFarren as Samantha, and Beth Josephsen as Lainie.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's tenth production. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit Ember Women's Theatre on facebook, or email them at emberwomenstheatre@gmail.com




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Photos: First look at MTVarts A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS Photo
Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 12 & 13, 7:30 pm, Jan 14, 2:00 pm at Pop up Blackbox at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/227-a-night-of-one-acts-2024

2
Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin Photo
Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

After being cast as Winston Churchill for the upcoming play THE DRUMS OF WAR, Matthew Michael Moore has been at war with the letter R.

3
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week Photo
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club presents You Can't Take It With You. Performances will run from January 18-20 at 7pm.

4
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways THE WHOS TOMMY Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

The Who’s Tommy is a 5-time Tony Award-winning musical. This dazzling rock spectacular will exhilarate audiences with a story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. After witnessing the murder of his mother's lover by his father, Tommy is traumatized into a catatonic state. Young Tommy floats through life in post-World War II England suffering abuse from sadistic relatives and neighbors. Recommended for Children 13 and above due to language and content. Performances run January 12 - 28, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75899

More Hot Stories For You

Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next WeekDublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week
Monroe Theatre Will Host LUMINARIES IN THE SQUARE Event on New Year's EveMonroe Theatre Will Host LUMINARIES IN THE SQUARE Event on New Year's Eve
McCoy Center to Host Comedian Brian Regan In Concert in AprilMcCoy Center to Host Comedian Brian Regan In Concert in April
Guitar Legend Pat Metheny Brings 'Dream Box' Tour to Davidson TheatreGuitar Legend Pat Metheny Brings 'Dream Box' Tour to Davidson Theatre

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
The Cher Show in Columbus The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's in Columbus What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
The Drums of War in Columbus The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
Second Servings in Columbus Second Servings
eMBer Women's Theatre (2/02-2/10)
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You