SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February

Ember Women’s Theatre will present Second Servings by Nancy Shelton Williams. Second Servings was developed as a part of eMBer's New Play Program, where the company works alongside playwrights to develop new works with table work, feedback sessions, staged readings, and ultimately a staged production. Second Servings draws inspiration from real life as Samantha and Lainie approach their mother-in-law Rita with questions. The women raise concerns about the family and its history. Together the three women work to unbury the truth while protecting themselves and testing their relationships. Please note this production discusses physical and emotional abuse.

The production opens Friday, February 2nd, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until February 10th, with a matinee on February 4th, at 2pm at the MadLab Theater, 227 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $25 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at Click Here.

Second Servings is directed by Susan Wismar. The cast features Vicky Welsh Bragg as Rita, Anita McFarren as Samantha, and Beth Josephsen as Lainie.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's tenth production. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit Ember Women's Theatre on facebook, or email them at emberwomenstheatre@gmail.com