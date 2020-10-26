Renaissance Performing Arts Will Present CINDERELLA This November

The musical will be performed on stage AND available for at-home streaming.

Renaissance Performing Arts has just announced the upcoming production of Cinderella: The Broadway Musical. Cinderella will be performed on the Renaissance stage November 13-14 and 20-21 at 8:00 PM, and November 15 and 22 at 2:30 PM with at-home streaming available beginning November 16.

Originally written as a televised special in the mid 1950s, it starred Julie Andrews. The version being used by the Renaissance, which opened on Broadway in 2013, has a vastly rewritten script that retains the magic and tradition of the original story while expanding on themes of finding your voice, self-confidence and the power of love, compassion and kindness. It's a story with a strong female character who isn't just a two-dimensional cardboard princess focused on physical beauty, but rather a self-empowered woman whose empathy and determination are the qualities that endear her to the prince.

Miss Ohio 2019, Caroline Grace Williams, stars as Cinderella, with a supporting cast that includes Ryan Shreve, Allyson Mellick, Jaren Baer, Leah Gesouras, Anna Scheurer, Michael Ruehmund, Scott Smith, Kelly Knowlton, George Swarn, Justice Gardner, Zakari Ramos, McKenna Stoffer, Stephanie Hayslip, Bryce Dials, Gavin Hull, Christian Shepherd, Thomas Secrist, David Arvidson, Nykera Gardner, Eryn Hollbaugh, Madalyn Huvler, MacKenzie Leland, Kristin Kaufman, Elli Nickoli, Emma Skaggs, Zavier Alterio, Carter Underwood, Grayden Pierce.

Michael Thomas directs the production with musical direction by Kelly Knowlton, choreography by Matti-Lynn Chrisman and Ryan Shreve, technical direction and sound design by Aaron Nicolas, and assistant direction by Nikolas Demers.

The projections and video special effects, created by Ryan Shreve, help provide the magical transformations - a pumpkin into a carriage, a fox, rat and raccoon into footmen, and a host of always changing/morphing colors, textures and scenic backgrounds that create a layered three-dimensional setting. The magical carriage, designed and built by Abe Swanger and set designer Jason Kaufman, uses an actual antique horse carriage as its base and is complete with lifelike horse puppetry.

Lightning-fast costume changes by costume designer, Linda Turske, happen right before your eyes, and a jaw-dropping illusion that employs wires, magnets and drawstrings to change Cinderella from rags to a princess happens in less than three seconds.

Tickets for Cinderella: The Broadway Musical are on sale now by going to www.RenTickets.org or by contacting the Renaissance Box Office at 419-522-2726. The Box Office is currently open by appointment only. Tickets range in price from $15-$37 and the streaming option is $25.

Cinderella: The Broadway Musical is part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series, with additional sponsorship from Coffy Creations Photography and Roots.

