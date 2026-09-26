REWRITE to Make World Premiere at MadLab Theatre in Columbus

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MadLab is presenting the world premiere of Greg Vovos' Rewrite as the first production of its 2026-2027 season. The show opens Thursday, October 15 and runs through Saturday, October 31, with performances at 8pm. All shows other than opening night are on Friday and Saturday nights.

After suffering a personal tragedy, a desperate writer begins a new play to make sense of what comes next. But his characters won't allow him to tell the story he wants, because they have their sights set on something else entirely. For fans of David Lynch, David Cronenberg, the Theatre of the Strange, and anyone else trying to make sense of this crazy culture, Vovos' wild imaginings are absurd, comedic, realistic, surrealistic—and more.

Event Details

MadLab is located at 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Performances run Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 31, at 8pm.

Tickets and info available at madlab.net. Tickets are $15—$20, with free parking available, and MadLab has a Pay What You Want policy for shows that aren't sold out night-of-show at the box office.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 06 Hrs 44 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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