REWRITE to Make World Premiere at MadLab Theatre in Columbus
The production marks the first show of MadLab's 2026-2027 season at the theatre's Columbus location.
MadLab is presenting the world premiere of Greg Vovos' Rewrite as the first production of its 2026-2027 season. The show opens Thursday, October 15 and runs through Saturday, October 31, with performances at 8pm. All shows other than opening night are on Friday and Saturday nights.
After suffering a personal tragedy, a desperate writer begins a new play to make sense of what comes next. But his characters won't allow him to tell the story he wants, because they have their sights set on something else entirely. For fans of David Lynch, David Cronenberg, the Theatre of the Strange, and anyone else trying to make sense of this crazy culture, Vovos' wild imaginings are absurd, comedic, realistic, surrealistic—and more.
Event Details
MadLab is located at 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus, OH 43215.
Performances run Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 31, at 8pm.
Tickets and info available at madlab.net. Tickets are $15—$20, with free parking available, and MadLab has a Pay What You Want policy for shows that aren't sold out night-of-show at the box office.
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