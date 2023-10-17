Previews: THE REAGAN YEARS ULTIMATE 80S DANCE PARTY! at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium

Join the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium Friday, October 20th as they celebrate Halloween 80s style with The Reagan Years Ultimate 80s Dance Party! The Reagan Years recreates the sounds of the best Pop, Rock, New Wave and Heavy Metal hits of the M-TV Era. Get out your best 80s fashion and don't miss your chance to relive the greatest decade of all with a rockin’ bar, oversized dance floor, and tons of your all-time favorite songs.

The Reagan Years recreates the sounds of the 1980s - a day when Ronald Reagan was president, MTV first aired, CDs emerged, acid washed jeans were "cool," and alternative music was called "New Wave". Talented musicians with very diverse vocal abilities enables this group to replicate uncanny versions Bon Jovi , Madonna, Devo, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Journey, Modern English, Guns ‘N Roses, A-Ha and ZZ-Top, and with the sax; Hall & Oates, Men At Work, INXS and Huey Lewis, the band covers all the mega-artists! You will sing along to every song!

The Reagan Years features frontman Anthony Nuccio, best known as the Rock of Ages National Tour star, on vocals, Karen Ellison - Keys, Vocals, Glenn Riley - Guitars, Vocals, Jody Lewis - Bass, Vocals, Sy Seyler - Drums, Vocals, Scott Benford - Saxaphone, Harmonica, Raychel Harvey - Vocals, and Don Wicklin - Vocals.

Tickets are $40. You can purchase a ticket for dance floor general admission with limited seating, or secure a seat in the balcony. The event will also include a cash/credit bar. Tickets can be purchased at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270738®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mvac.org%2Freagan-years?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1