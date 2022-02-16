Photos: First look at Red Herring Productions' THE SCHEDULE

Andy is an agent and a fixer in Tinsletown. When one of his clients makes a huge mistake, he has to jump into action to save both of their careers. That's where the fun begins.

The Schedule, written by Sheldon Gleisser is directed by Michael Garrett Herring. The cast includes: Nick Martin as Denny Monroe, Michael Herring as Andy Zeleznick, Rachel Scherrer as Clementine Folkes, and Julia Cannell as Woman.

The show runs February 17 through March 6, 2022 at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S High ST, Columbus OH 43207. Red Herring Theater values the health and safety of our patrons and our artists, and requires proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine and the wearing of a mask while at the Theater. For more information about Red Herring Theater Company, the Theater, the 2022 season or any other questions, visit: RedHerringTheater.org or call (614) 723-9116.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer