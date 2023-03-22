Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

It's show week for OHIO University Lancaster Theatre's production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Revised) THE BROADWAY MUSICAL, Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz.

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner, Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer. Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is presented by arrangements with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com Original Direction for this version of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" by Michael Mayer. Originally Produced in New York by Arthur Whitelaw and Gene Persson

Producer, Director, Set Designer - A. Victor Jones; Choreographer - Frances Gaskill; Lighting Designer - Dale Harris; Sound Design - Paul Russell; Stage Manager - Emma Clements; Special effects and projections - Jesse Cunningham; Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Student Assistants - Emily Bartholic, Abby Reeves, Emma Clement. Cast includes: SALLY BROWN...Abby Reeves; LUCY VAN PELT...Emily Bartholic; SCHROEDER...Alex Nyamohanga; CHARLIE BROWN...Jesse Cunningham - (OUL Alumni); SNOOPY...Emma Clement; LINUS VAN PELT...Anna Donahue; FEATURED ACTOR, u.s, LINUS & SCHROEDER...Aiden Nicholson.

Performances are Mar. 23- 26, 2023 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.ohio.edu/lancaster/current-students/theatre/upcoming-shows

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer