Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

A Good Man Charlie Brown will run from Mar. 23- 26, 2023

Mar. 22, 2023  

It's show week for OHIO University Lancaster Theatre's production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Revised) THE BROADWAY MUSICAL, Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz.

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner, Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer. Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is presented by arrangements with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com Original Direction for this version of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" by Michael Mayer. Originally Produced in New York by Arthur Whitelaw and Gene Persson

Producer, Director, Set Designer - A. Victor Jones; Choreographer - Frances Gaskill; Lighting Designer - Dale Harris; Sound Design - Paul Russell; Stage Manager - Emma Clements; Special effects and projections - Jesse Cunningham; Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Student Assistants - Emily Bartholic, Abby Reeves, Emma Clement. Cast includes: SALLY BROWN...Abby Reeves; LUCY VAN PELT...Emily Bartholic; SCHROEDER...Alex Nyamohanga; CHARLIE BROWN...Jesse Cunningham - (OUL Alumni); SNOOPY...Emma Clement; LINUS VAN PELT...Anna Donahue; FEATURED ACTOR, u.s, LINUS & SCHROEDER...Aiden Nicholson.

Performances are Mar. 23- 26, 2023 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.ohio.edu/lancaster/current-students/theatre/upcoming-shows

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

CAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The Children Photo
CAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The Children
CAPA will present a FREE celebration of Day of the Children/El Día de los Niños—with music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more—on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street.
Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMAs TRIASSIC PARQ THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's TRIASSIC PARQ THE MUSICAL
Religion, identity, sex… and raptors! Triassic Parq is a raucous retelling of that famous dinosaur-themed film, this time seen from the dino’s point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so-prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male! This show does contain Adult content! Consider it Rated R! Book, Music and Lyrics by Marshall Pailet. Book and Lyrics by Bryce Norbitz and Steve Wargo. Directed & Music Direction by Josh Kaplonski, Cast: Velociraptor of Innocence - Kam McCluer​, Velociraptor of Faith - Sonny Panzica, T-Rex 2 - Jennifer Zwaap, T-Rex 1 - Emily Church​, Velociraptor of Science - Carolyn Cutri, Mime-a-saurus - Taylor Ervin Performances are March 24, 25, 31, April 1, 7, 8, 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.cyclodrama.com
Review: REVIEW: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage Photo
Review: REVIEW: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage
What did our critic think of REVIEW: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage? There are two adages most people know about the theatre: 'Break a leg' and 'The show must go on.' Short North Stage experienced both as it prepared for its 19-show run of INTO THE WOODS.
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre Photo
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre
What did our critic think of HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre?

