Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE

A Behanding in Spokane will run from Aug 10 - 26, 2023

By: Aug. 08, 2023

A Behanding in Spokane is a hilariously funny, dark comedy about Carmichael, a lone-fisted oddball, searching for his missing hand, and two bickering love birds trying to sell him a stolen knockoff. But when Mervyn, the hotel clerk, interrupts the deal, the transaction rapidly goes South and descends into laugh-out-loud chaos. 

We know you love provocative and gripping theater that leaves you on the edge of your seat. That's why we are thrilled to present Martin McDonagh's critically acclaimed "A Behanding in Spokane," opening on August 10th in MadLab.

Prepare for a rollercoaster of dark humor, twisted plotlines, and unforgettable characters as a one-handed man relentlessly searches the gritty streets of Spokane for his missing limb. McDonagh's razor-sharp wit and clever dialogues guarantee an evening filled with laughter, shock, and surprise. In this Tony-nominated play.

Since this is Martin McDonagh we're speaking about, there will be some intense themes examined. This play contains a gunshot and racial, cultural, and homophobic epithets.. It's strongly suggested for mature audiences.

Director: Michael Herring, Stage Manager: Lauren Wong, Lighting Design: Kurt Mueller, Sound Design: Jesse Charles, Cast: Carmichael: Todd Covert, Mervyn: Joe Lusher, Marilyn:  Audrey Marie Brownfield, Toby: Kevin Tate

Performances run Aug 10 - 26, 2023, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.redherringtheater.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Recommended For You