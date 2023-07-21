Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' PIPPIN

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated circus-inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Book by Roger O. Hirson. Director - Ben Fisher, Music Director - Brian Horn, Choreographer - Nicholas Lindsey, Cast, Pippin - Ryan Burkhart, Leading Player - Taylor Oberschlake, Catherine - Sydney Webb, Charles - Keith Robinson, Fastrade - Francesca DiFrancesco, Berthe - Abby Vaile, Lewis - Mitch Hahn, Theo/Ensemble - Christine Monsour, Ensemble - Helena Michalski, J.D. Mooney, Jillian Savage, Joyce Patrone, Francesca Mitchell, Hannah Littlejohn

Performances run July 21, 22, 28, 29, @ 7pm and July 23, 30, @ 2pm at District West, 145 N 5th St., Columbus, Ohio 43125.. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer