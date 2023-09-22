Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Who wouldn’t want to join Charlie Bucket in his adventurous tour of Willy Wonka’s world-famous Chocolate Factory? This family-friendly play tells the story of the impoverished boy Charlie, who wins a golden ticket to the mysterious, magical, and sometimes even dangerous world of Willy Wonka's design.Now is your chance with our For Kids, By Kids production of Roald Dahl’s classic story as a one act play adapted by Richard R. George! Favorite characters such as Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt, Mike Teevee, Grandpa Joe and of course Willy Wonka and Charlie himself come to life in front of your eyes.

Hilliard Arts Council “For Kids, By Kids” production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, features our very talented cast of 4th to 8th graders. Get your tickets now – the delicious fun of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory awaits you!

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Dramatized by Richard R. George.

Performances run Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am & 7pm, Sunday at 3pm, Sept. 22 - Oct. 1, 2023, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265529®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer