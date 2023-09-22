Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will run from Sept. 22 - Oct. 1, 2023

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Who wouldn’t want to join Charlie Bucket in his adventurous tour of Willy Wonka’s world-famous Chocolate Factory? This family-friendly play tells the story of the impoverished boy Charlie, who wins a golden ticket to the mysterious, magical, and sometimes even dangerous world of Willy Wonka's design.Now is your chance with our For Kids, By Kids production of Roald Dahl’s classic story as a one act play adapted by Richard R. George! Favorite characters such as  Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt, Mike Teevee, Grandpa Joe and of course Willy Wonka and Charlie himself come to life in front of your eyes.  

Hilliard Arts Council “For Kids, By Kids” production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, features our very talented cast of 4th to 8th graders.  Get your tickets now – the delicious fun of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory awaits you! 

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Dramatized by Richard R. George.

Performances run Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am & 7pm, Sunday at 3pm, Sept. 22 - Oct. 1, 2023, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265529®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Feature: MOBY DICKS GONE MISSING at The Abbey Theater Of Dublin Photo
Feature: MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING at The Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Irish playwright Sean Cooney was six or seven years old when the Hollywood Circus came to his hometown of Youghal, County Cork, Ireland.

2
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old, who is exceptional at Math but finds people confusing. The play opens with Christopher discovering a dead dog in his neighbor, Mrs. Shears' garden. Despite his father’s warning not to get involved, Christopher decides to investigate the death of the dog.

3
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Companys THE INHERITANCE Part 2 Photo
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE Part 2

The Inheritance, written by Matthew Lopez, inspired by E.M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End, “The Inheritance” is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home. Part 2 - Picking up where PART ONE ended, PART TWO takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery and self-destruction. All lives intersect as they face the decision to heal or to burn. Written by Matthew Lopez, Directed by Joe Bishara, featuring Frank Barnhart, Anthony Baldasare, Niko Carter , Mark P. Schwamberger, Jeff White, Dayton Edward Willison, Euan Baker, Ahmed Ankolkar, Jacob Erney, Bobby Loyd and Josie Merkle. Performances run Sept 21 - 30, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

4
Columbus Symphony Welcomes Families To Halloween Spooktacular Photo
Columbus Symphony Welcomes Families To Halloween Spooktacular

The Columbus Symphony invites families to celebrate Halloween with some “boo-tiful” music, courtesy of the musicians of the symphony and Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera. Learn more about the performance and find out how to attend here!

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... Jerri Shafer">(read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE Part 2Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE Part 2
Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatre's THE DAY ALIENS ATTACKED FAIRFIELDPhotos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatre's THE DAY ALIENS ATTACKED FAIRFIELD

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Ready To Play”
Hullabaloo Performing Arts Theatre (9/29-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Millersport Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CCT's Ragtime
Lincoln Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You