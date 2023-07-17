Photos: Actors' Theatre Presents LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, July 20 - August 13

Actors' Theatre presents Love's Labour's Lost by William Shakespeare, directed by Rowan Winterwood, running July 20 - August 13, 2023 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. See phtoos of the cast below.

When the King of Navarre invites two friends to join him in three years of study, the men swear to abstain from all distractions — excessive sleep, rich food, and the company of women. But their oaths are tested when the Princess of France arrives in Navarre on political business with her two ladies. The men play host — and quickly fall in love. This early, lesser-known Shakespeare comedy is a love letter to the English language, full of rhymes, puns, and dirty jokes.

