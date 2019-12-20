Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR

In this door-slamming Restoration-Era-style farce, former spy Aphra Behn tries to pen her first play - but with interruptions from a flirty actress, the king himself, and a mysterious associate from her past, Aphra finds herself torn between love for her paramours, her country, and her craft.

See photos below!

Information:

Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents Or,

By Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Rowan Winterwood

January 10-26, 2020

Fridays through Sundays at 8pm

MadLab Theatre



Photo Credit: A. Simon

Andy Woodmansee and Michelle Weiser

McLane Nagy and Michelle Weiser

McLane Nagy and Michelle Weiser

McLane Nagy, Michelle Weiser, Aphra Behn and Andy Woodmansee

McLane Nagy and Andy Woodmansee

McLane Nagy and Andy Woodmansee





