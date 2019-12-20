Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  

In this door-slamming Restoration-Era-style farce, former spy Aphra Behn tries to pen her first play - but with interruptions from a flirty actress, the king himself, and a mysterious associate from her past, Aphra finds herself torn between love for her paramours, her country, and her craft.

See photos below!

Information:

Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents Or,
By Liz Duffy Adams
Directed by Rowan Winterwood
January 10-26, 2020
Fridays through Sundays at 8pm
MadLab Theatre

Photo Credit: A. Simon

Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
Andy Woodmansee and Michelle Weiser

Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
McLane Nagy and Michelle Weiser

Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
McLane Nagy and Michelle Weiser

Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
McLane Nagy, Michelle Weiser, Aphra Behn and Andy Woodmansee

Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
McLane Nagy and Andy Woodmansee

Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
McLane Nagy and Andy Woodmansee



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • LOVE AND INFORMATION By Caryl Churchill Announced At Fells Point Corner Theatre
  • SAFE SPACE By R. Eric Thomas Begins January 31 At Single Carrot
  • Rorschach Theatre Presents THE TOXIC AVENGER: THE MUSICAL
  • Baltimore Theatre Collective Announces Casting For 2020 MainStage: SPEECH & DEBATE And FALSETTOS