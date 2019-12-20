Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents OR
In this door-slamming Restoration-Era-style farce, former spy Aphra Behn tries to pen her first play - but with interruptions from a flirty actress, the king himself, and a mysterious associate from her past, Aphra finds herself torn between love for her paramours, her country, and her craft.
See photos below!
Information:
Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents Or,
By Liz Duffy Adams
Directed by Rowan Winterwood
January 10-26, 2020
Fridays through Sundays at 8pm
MadLab Theatre
Photo Credit: A. Simon
Andy Woodmansee and Michelle Weiser
McLane Nagy and Michelle Weiser
McLane Nagy and Michelle Weiser
McLane Nagy, Michelle Weiser, Aphra Behn and Andy Woodmansee
McLane Nagy and Andy Woodmansee
McLane Nagy and Andy Woodmansee