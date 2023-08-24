Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Original Productions Theatre (OPT) and the Abbey Theater of Dublin will co-present the world premiere production of 'Moby Dick's Gone Missing', written by Irish Playwright Sean Cooney.

The production will be performed Oct. 5-8 and Oct. 12-15, 2023. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors, and matinees (October 8 and 15 at 1:30 p.m.). All performances are available for purchase at Click Here.

When the Hollywood film production of 'Moby Dick' descends upon a small fishing town in County Cork, Ireland, the townspeople are both fascinated and frustrated by the disruption. Chaos ensues when the whale for the production (Moby Dick) goes missing! What happened to Moby Dick?

"We are honored to co-produce with Original Productions Theatre the world premiere of 'Moby Dick's Gone Missing' by Sean Cooney," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "This break-neck comedy provides audiences a chance to laugh out loud at a fictional account of what took place amongst the locals, actors and the film crew of 'Moby Dick' while on location in Youghal, County Cork, Ireland."

The cast of 'Moby Dick's Gone Missing' is as follows:

Sean Taylor (Skipper)

Colleen Creghan (Kitty)

Allison Leonard (Jonah)

Scott Douglas Wilson (Gardy Gonkers)

Rachel Scherrer (Birdie)

Joe Bishara (Captain Ahab)

Ryan Heitkamp (Olivier Scully)

Charles Easley (Queequeg)

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit Click Here and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook and YouTube.

Sean Cooney (Playwright - Moby Dick's Gone Missing) is an Irish American playwright originally from Youghal, Ireland, who moved to Manhattan, New York in 1970. His play 'A Yankee Goes Home' received its world premiere at the Abbey Theater of Dublin in the spring of 2023. Sean's other works include 'Van Gogh's in the Attic' and '#spareparts'.

Joe Bishara (Director) has worked on over 250 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator, and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin), founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre, and the Creative Consultant for Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).