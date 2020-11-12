Original Productions And Abbey Theater Present World Premiere Play GO TO CODA

The production will stream on-demand online from Nov. 20 through Nov. 29, 2020.

Original Productions Theatre (OPT) and the Abbey Theater of Dublin, as part of its ongoing Virtual Theatre Project , will present the world premiere production of "go to coda," written by Columbus-based playwright Dave Morgan. The production will stream on-demand online from Nov. 20 through Nov. 29, 2020. Tickets are $5 per household and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

Worrell P. McConnell sits in the back yard of his country farmhouse and waits for his missing dog to return home when he suffers a seizure that sends him into an unconscious state. While his body is inactive, his consciousness and his instinct become personified, meet, and try to figure a way to get their body ambulatory and into the house ahead of an oncoming snow storm.

"We are honored to collaborate with Original Productions Theatre and present "go to coda" in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "This production has been completely conceived by a team of Central Ohio artists and provides ample drama, heart and humor - perfect for the whole family to enjoy."

The cast of "go to coda" is as follows:

"The play, "go to coda," addresses the critical importance of family and the idea that the most special person in another's life is always present in the mind in some form," writer/performer Dave Morgan said. "This world premiere production is an intriguing way to celebrate the season of Thanksgiving."

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Virtual Theatre Project productions, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook and YouTube.

Dave Morgan is an award-winning professional stage actor and writer based in Columbus, Ohio. He is a veteran actor who has performed in over 100 roles in 4 states over 50 years. He is a past president of the Actor's Alley Repertory Theater in Los Angeles. Most recently in Columbus, he appeared in Breaking the Codefor Evolution Theatre Company and CATCO and in The Outgoing Tide at Curtain Players. In 2017 he partnered with with longtime friend Billie Hazelbaker to found Original Productions Theater in Dublin, Ohio.

Joe Bishara (Director/Producer) has worked on over 200 theatrical productions at theatres across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin) and the creator of the Virtual Theatre Project. Joe is a passionate advocate for new theatrical works. He served as the coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) Playwriting Fellowship Program from 2013 to 2019 and is a frequent guest clinician/director/instructor/lecturer for arts organizations, theatres and educational institutions across Ohio. He is a proud graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

