Ohio State Symphony Orchestra Goes Virtual

The Lantern has reported on the ways the the ways in which the Ohio State Symphony Orchestra is moving forward during the health crisis, including virtual rehearsals and more.

Miriam Burns, conductor of the Ohio State Symphony Orchestra has shared her experience of moving her curriculum online:

"I so far have not found any way to replicate a live orchestra rehearsal, where we're all interacting with each other and adjusting bowings, because we're looking at each other and adjusting intonation, or adjusting articulation, or then reacting to a gesture that I'm showing them," Burns said.

She went on to share: "When this kind of unprecedented crisis happens, it's a time where everybody is forced to come to a dead stop," Burns said. "But to be able to pull together that sense of normalcy of being together as musicians and having to be creative - having to make the class still worthwhile and get something out of it - we're finding another way."

