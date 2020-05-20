New Albany Youth Theatre Announces Virtual Summer 2020 Season!

New Albany Youth Theatre, a non-profit theatre company focused on providing substantive theatre education initiatives for youth artists ages 8-17, has announced the licensing and open registration period for youth artists to participate in two virtual musicals -The Show Must Go Online! and The Big One-OH! Online Edition

"It breaks our hearts to know that so many theatre performances have been postponed or cancelled." said Joe Bishara, New Albany Youth Theatre's Founder and Managing Director. "New Albany Youth Theatre's staff and Board of Directors made the innovative choice to license two virtual musicals specifically created in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a way for youth actors to continue to build their storytelling skills - all while practicing social distancing and staying safe in their own homes."

Written by Jessica Penzias, with lyrics by David Hudson and Music by Denver Casado, the storyline of The Show Must Go Online! centers around A frazzled Theatre teacher sending a video message to her students from her home office, announcing that their production of the original musical "Brushes With Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical" has been canceled! She tries to hang up, but accidentally leaves the camera running as she receives a phone call from the principal who tells her: without the musical, the drama program will be shut down. The student actors and crew send the video to each other and decide that "The Show Must Go Online!"

Rehearsals for The Show Must Go Online! begin on 6/8/2020. The Director is New Albany Youth Theatre Founder and Managing Director Joe Bishara. The production will begin streaming online free of charge 7/10/2020 at 7PM EST at www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org and remain available until 7/19/2020.

Based on the beloved book, The Big One-Oh! Online Edition features lyrics by Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford (author of the novel, Footloose), music by the acclaimed Tony-nominated Doug Besterman (Elf, Young Frankenstein), and a book by iTheatric's award-winning playwright Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, James and the Giant Peach).

Charley Maplewood has never been one for parties - that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. But now that he's turning ten-the big one-oh-he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a "House of Horrors" theme. Of course, things don't work out as he plans. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh . . . becomes the big OH-NO!?

Rehearsals for The Big One-Oh! Online Edition begin on 6/15/2020. The Director/Choreographer is New Albany Youth Theatre Artistic Director Liz Wheeler. The production will begin streaming online free of charge 7/24/2020 at 7PM EST at www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org and remain available until 8/2/2020.

