Neil Gaiman Comes To The Palace Theatre In May

Infamous for his short stories and novels, award-winning English author Neil Gaiman also produces comic books, graphic novels, films, and audio theatre. Some of his most notable works include Stardust, American Gods, Good Omens, and Neverwhere. In recent years, Gaiman's works have been adapted for several motion pictures, TV shows, and stage productions. Learn more about his stories and craft from the author himself at this compelling, live event.

CAPA presents An Evening with Neil Gaiman at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, May 18, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45-$65 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Neil Gaiman has been honored with four Hugos, two Nebulas, one World Fantasy Award, four Bram Stoker Awards, six Locus Awards, two British SF Awards, one British Fantasy Award, three Geffens, one International Horror Guild Award, two Mythopoeic Awards, and 15 Eisner Awards. Other honors include the Shirley Jackson Award, Chicago Tribune Young Adult Literary Prize (for his body of work), Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Defender of Liberty award, and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Arts.

