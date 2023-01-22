Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MadLab Theatre to Present SNOWVILLE CAFE and CARL FLUNT This Season

MadLab Theatre will present Snowville Cafe in February and Carl Flunt Would Protect You from Trucks in March.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Tickets are available at www.madlab.net.

Snowville Cafe

MadLab Theatre, 227 N. Third St.

MadLab Theatre will present the world premiere of Columbus playwright Julie Whitney Scott's drama about a couple and how they consider uncoupling around the Columbus restaurant they built together.
Times: 8 p.m. Feb. 2-4, Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17-18

Admission: $18, or $15 for students and senior citizens, $13 for members;

Contact: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net

The cast includes Wilma Hatton, Ricardo Jones, Jaymi Horn, Julia Niedzwiecki, Gerald Sinclair, Jim Azelvandre, and Stephen Woosley.

Carl Flunt Would Protect You from Trucks

MadLab Theatre, 227 N. Third St.

MadLab Theatre will present the world premiere of Scott Mullen's sci-fi time travel comedy about a high schooler confronted with different time travelling versions of herself from the future asking her to fix the future now.

Times: 8 p.m. Mar. 2-4, Mar. 10-11 and Mar. 17-18

Admission: $18, or $15 for students and senior citizens, $13 for members;

Contact: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net

Directed by Stephen Woosley

Do you ever wish a future version of yourself could come back to tell you what's best for your life? What career to have? Who to love? Beth may have thought this was a good idea, until multiple versions of herself start showing up, all with different thoughts on what will make the best future. Part Sci-Fi. Part Romance. All Comedy.

The cast includes Audrey Marie Craddick, Katie Haught, Mary Sink, Susan McGarry, Jacoby Parrett, and Ashley Clements.




