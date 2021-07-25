MadLab Announces 2021 Young Writers Short Play Festival

MadLab will present the tenth edition of The Young Writers Short Play Festival featuring plays written by local high-school students. Young Writers 2021 is staying virtual this year. All of the shows will be filmed and available in 2 different sets of one-act plays written by Ohio teens and performed and produced professionally by MadLab.

In its 10th year, the program continues to grow and expand its presence in Central Ohio, this year the playwrights are from 9 different high schools including for the 1st time, WhiteHall Yearling and Central Crossing.

The virtual event will be available August 6th through August 21st at madlab.net.

Tickets - $15

$25 for both nights

Student/Senior/Members - $12

$20 for both nights

Full Lineup:

Night One:

Crime Board by Jackie Jones

The American Dream by Elizabeth Voll

The Crown by Kendall Crotty

A Dance with the Devil by Rowan Killina

Tik-Tok on the COVID Clock by Kyra Lesmerises

Night Two:

The Waiting Game by Annabel Long

Pearls of the Past by Stella Peters

If Philosophers Ran The World by Winter Cameron

Trust by Amarra Haines and Hailee Franklin

The Murder Mystery by Liam Browning