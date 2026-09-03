Lincoln Theatre Association To Host Black Excellence & Leadership Event

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The Lincoln Theatre Association will host a Black Excellence & Leadership event on Thursday, September 24, at 6 pm in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

The Black Excellence & Leadership event is a unique opportunity to hear from acclaimed author and Columbus native Wil Haygood (The Butler, The War Within a War) alongside the African American Leadership Academy for an insightful dialogue exploring the remarkable journeys of Harlem politician Adam Clayton Powell Jr., champion boxer Sugar Ray Robinson, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Proceeds from the event support Lincoln Theatre programs that provide opportunities and resources for children and young adults, including the Patternz Summer Camp, Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program and Young Artist Development Program.

The African American Leadership Academy (AALA) is a community-based leadership development program that expands both the number and effectiveness of African American leaders in central Ohio.

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