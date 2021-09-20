Leading Columbus Performing Arts Organizations To Require Proof Of Vaccination For All Indoor Performances

Beginning October 8, 2021, a group of leading Columbus performing arts organizations will require all patrons, staff, and volunteers to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend their indoor arts events and performances. This is in addition to all persons being required to wear masks indoors at all times regardless of vaccination status. The implementation of both precautions is critical to venues remaining open and performing arts organizations moving forward with their fall schedules.

Participating organizations include BalletMet, Chamber Music Columbus, Chamber Music Connection, Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) including Broadway in Columbus, Columbus Children's Theatre, Columbus Symphony, Contemporary American Theatre Company (CATCO), Drexel Theatre, Jazz Arts Group, King Arts Complex, Lincoln Theatre Association, Opera Columbus, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Shadowbox Live, Short North Stage, and select performances at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts.

Under this policy, anyone entering the event must either show proof of being fully vaccinated with an Astra Zeneca, J&J, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccine or a negative COVID test with their valid ticket and corresponding government-issued ID.

In general, patrons aged 11 and younger are not required to provide proof of a negative test but are required to wear masks. Some exceptions do exist, so patrons should check the individual organization's web site for specific policies.

This new policy comes in response to the rise in COVID-19 transmission rates in Franklin County, and these organizations will continue to assess the ever-changing impact of the pandemic, adjusting safety requirements and procedures according to updated public health guidance and applicable law.

Each organization will begin notifying ticket holders of specific policy details to ensure awareness and understanding of the requirements for entry. Patrons are advised to check the web site of the organization hosting their event for more information.