Justin Hayward To Play The Southern Theatre in October

Justin Hayward, best known as the singer, guitarist, and songwriter for British rock act the Moody Blues, will perform live in concert at the Southern Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20. Hayward's solo acoustic shows feature songs from The Moody Blues catalog as well as from his solo career.

Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Having chalked up over fifty years in the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward's voice has been heard the world over. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define an era of British rock. Hayward's songs, including “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Wildest Dreams” and “I Know You're Out There Somewhere,” have helped establish the Moody Blues as rock and roll royalty. In 2018, along with the other members of the Moody Blues, Hayward was inducted into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Harmony Tour features Mike Dawes as lead guitarist, who is hailed as one of the world's best modern acoustic guitar players. He was voted Best Acoustic Guitarist in the World by Total Guitar Magazine & MusicRadar twice consecutively.

Friday, Oct. 290

Southern Theatre

$34-$79

Justin Hayward, best known as the singer, guitarist, and songwriter for British rock act The Moody Blues, will perform live in concert at the Southern Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20. Hayward's solo acoustic shows feature songs from The Moody Blues catalog as well as from his solo career. For tickets, visit Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit Click Here.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2023-24 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Gladys H. Goodwin Fund, Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund, and W.W. Williams Family Field of Interest Fund, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.