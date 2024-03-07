Herb Alpert and Lani Hall Come to the Southern Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trumpeter Herb Alpert and his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, will perform in concert Saturday, July 20 at the Southern Theatre.

The power couple's CAPA-presented performance includes questions from the audience along with stories about their lives, A&M Records, and the many legendary artists they've collaborated with over the past 50 years. This multimedia tribute to the couple’s illustrious careers also features hundreds of classic photos, videos, and memorabilia collected over the decades.

As the bandleader of Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, Alpert made the Top 40 chart 14 times with hits such as “A Taste of Honey,” “This Guy’s In Love With You,” and “Rise.” A music legend, Alpert is co-founder of the independent record label A&M Records and the winner of nine Grammy Awards. Hall, formerly the lead singer of Brasil 66 with Sergio Mendes, has recorded more than 22 albums in three languages and sang the title song to the James Bond film Never Say Never Again. She won her first Grammy in 1983 and her second in 2013.

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, March 8, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

About Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert is a musician, artist, philanthropist, and innovator. He began playing the trumpet at the age of eight and went on to become a legendary trumpet player with five #1 hits, nine Grammy Awards, and over 72 million records sold. He also co-founded A&M Records with Jerry Moss, which became one of the most successful independent record labels in music history. Alpert is also a painter and sculptor, with his works exhibited internationally. He has been involved in Broadway productions, and his foundation supports educational and arts programs for young people. Alpert believes that the arts can make a difference in the world and in the lives of individuals.

About Lani Hall

Lani Hall is a two-time Grammy-winning vocalist and producer who started her career as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes's group, Brasil '66. She has recorded over 22 albums in three different languages and won her first Grammy in 1986 for her album, Es Facil Amar, and her second as a producer on Herb Alpert's album, Steppin' Out. In addition to her successful music career, Hall is also a writer and has published a book of short stories and true stories from her life, titled Emotional Memoirs & Short Stories. She has also created an audio book of the same title that features a musically scored soundtrack.