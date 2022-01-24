Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guest Conductor and Pianist William Eddins Will Lead the Columbus Symphony in GERSHWIN'S RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Performances are on Friday and Saturday, February 18 and 19, at 7:30 pm daily, and Sunday, February 20, at 2 pm.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Guest conductor William Eddins leads the Columbus Symphony in an exciting program he curated himself, performing as both conductor and piano soloist in Gershwin's ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue and Beethoven's triumphant Symphony No. 5. The program also includes Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Sinfonietta No. 1.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join WOSU Classical 101's Christopher Purdy near the main stage for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, February 18 and 19, at 7:30 pm daily, and Sunday, February 20, at 2 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.


