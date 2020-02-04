Grandview Heights High School to Present THE MUSIC MAN

Grandview Heights High School will present The Music Man directed by April Olt, music directed by Andrew Grega, choreographed by Megan Overly.

Book, Music, and Lyrics by

Meredith Willson

Story by

Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Thursday, March 5, 7:30pm- Student night - $5.00 with student ID side seats only; $10.00 general admission side seating, $15.00 general admission center seating

Friday, March 6, 7:30pm - $10.00 general admission side seating, $15.00 general admission center seating

Saturday, March 7, 2:00pm - Student night - $5.00 with student ID side seats only; $10.00 general admission side seating, $15.00 general admission center seating

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm - $10.00 general admission side seating, $15.00 general admission center seating

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com/events/ghhsmusicman

All performances held at GHHS Auditorium at 1587 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212.

While Meredith Willson's Tony Award-winning musical comedy starts its revival run on Broadway in September, you can catch in Columbus this March! Winner of six Tony Awards, this timeless, family-friendly production features well-known songs such as Seventy- Six Trombones, Till There Was You, and The Wells Fargo Wagon. The Music Man follows travelling conman, Harold Hill, as he organizes a boys' band and sells instruments and uniforms to the strait-laced citizens of River City, Iowa. As Harold is charmed by the citizens of River City, it is hard to tell who is doing the selling and who is doing the buying! You won't have to use the "Think System" to enjoy this classic! This Grandview Heights High School Performing Arts production features 90 performers, crew members and orchestra members from the middle school and high school.

The Music Man cast includes - Aidan Young as Harold Hill; Sally Hofmans-Currie as Marian Paroo; Mary Beth Kauffman as Mrs. Paroo; Liam Murphy as Winthrop Paroo; David Zimmerman as Marcellus Washburn; Callie Rutter as Amaryllis; Bryan Gilleland as Mayor Shinn; Karis Brown as Eulalie Shinn; Juliana Bongiorno as Zaneeta Shinn; Hattie Fischer as Gracie Shinn; Connor Dobies as Tommy Djilas; and featuring Daniel Field (Squires), Spencer Browning (Dunlap), Titus Baker (Hix) and Kieren Bode (Britt) as the Quartet.





