FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to be Presented by Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club This Month

Apr. 04, 2023  

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club will present Fiddler on the Roof, the iconic musical that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness. Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup - To Joy! To love! To life!

Directed by Dan Stowell. Cast: Zach Shrader, Lev Hund, Mia Kadar, Lizzie Gill, Aubree Whanger, Bella Mytinger, Anna Blasinski, Mary Meyer, Ella Wadsworth, Haja Dabo, Jenna Kessel, Jimena Jimenez-Pablo, Masha Kochanenkova, Elliot Kilty, Corey Hamm, Phoenix Gray, Eric Zhang, Luke Allen, Emmett Van Buskirk, Corrina Schilling, Bryce Barta, Connor Dively, Sanjana Rajesh, Emmett Hamm, Ava Patten, Skai Komine, McKenzie Harris, Finn Casey, Peyton Conrad, Connor Caviness and Rachel Blake. Crew Heads: Aiden Adkins, Mia McElwain, Raneem Miari, Via Wirth, Lain Hosken, Sapna Rajesh, Fiona Gill, Anna Ruiz, Kai Ellsworth, Ava Patten, Ian Quan, Sophie Bannister and Caroline Tijang. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Book by Joseph Stein. Music by Jerry Bock. Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Performances will take place April 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at dchsdrama.booktix.com or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30p.m. prior to the performance.

About DCHS Drama Club

Our mission is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for our students and the Dublin community. DCHS Drama Club productions for the 2022-23 season are Newsies, Glimpse, Clue, Fiddler on the Roof and Romeo & Juliet. DCHS was among 19 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and showcased their talents in Newsies.

For more information, visit the Dublin Coffman Theater webpage.

Follow us on Instagram (@dchsdramaclub).

About the CAPA Marquee Awards

The CAPA Marquee Awards celebrates the accomplishments of area high school students and teachers by recognizing achievements by participating central Ohio schools. To participate, schools register to have their production reviewed by a qualified team of adjudicators, who then provide the directors and students with valuable feedback. During the spring, CAPA presents an award showcase. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the showcase features outstanding performances from participating high schools and celebrates their enthusiasm, dedication, and talent while encouraging participating schools to grow and continue

improving their programs. Tickets go on sale in the spring for the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards Showcase at the Ohio Theatre! To learn more, please visit www.capamarqueeawards.com.

 



