Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Comes to the Lincoln Theatre

The performance is on Thursday, April 4, at 8 pm.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 1 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ Photo 2 Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ
Review: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY (OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP HAVING ANXIETY, OR NOT REALLY, BU Photo 3 Review: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY (OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP HAVING ANXIETY, OR NOT REALLY, BUT I AM TRYING TO) at Riffe Center
Review: THE DREAM AND BEYOND at ShadowBox Live Photo 4 Review: THE DREAM AND BEYOND at ShadowBox Live

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Comes to the Lincoln Theatre

The Lincoln Theatre Association will host vanguard dance company Deeply Rooted Dance Theater in its first-ever performance at the theatre on Thursday, April 4, at 8 pm.

Deeply Rooted is rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance, storytelling, and universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Deeply Rooted collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices.

The evening's performance is highlighted by “Vespers,” created by the late iconic choreographer Ulysses Dove. The program also includes works such as “Juntos,” by Kevin Iega Jeff, and “53 Inhale,” choregraphed by Gary Abbott. 

Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Dr. Everett McCorvey Named Inaugural Principal Guest Conductor at Opera Columbus Photo
Dr. Everett McCorvey Named Inaugural Principal Guest Conductor at Opera Columbus

 Opera Columbus has unveiled a historic moment in its rich artistic journey as it welcomes the distinguished Dr. Everett McCorvey as the inaugural Principal Guest Conductor.

2
Review: INFAMOUS LOVE SONGS: AN OVER THE RHINE VALENTINES CONCERT at Lincoln Photo
Review: INFAMOUS LOVE SONGS: AN OVER THE RHINE VALENTINE'S CONCERT at Lincoln

The two seem to have that innate ability to write simple poetry without making them seem like something you would find at the Valentine’s cards bin at Walmart.

3
Registration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps Photo
Registration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps

Registration is now open for the 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps. Choose from Musical Performance Camp, Non-Musical Performance Camp, or Technical Theatre Camp add-on. Limited spots available. =

4
McCoy Center To Present The Temptations And The Four Tops This June Photo
McCoy Center To Present The Temptations And The Four Tops This June

Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops will perform at the McCoy Center for the Arts on June 11. With a combined 17 Number One songs on Billboard's R&B charts, these iconic groups continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Don't miss this unforgettable night of classic hits and timeless harmonies.

More Hot Stories For You

Dr. Everett McCorvey Named Inaugural Principal Guest Conductor at Opera ColumbusDr. Everett McCorvey Named Inaugural Principal Guest Conductor at Opera Columbus
Registration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance CampsRegistration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps
Drexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring PoliticsDrexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring Politics
Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' HistoryOpera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
Paint a Picture, Stitch a String in Columbus Paint a Picture, Stitch a String
CCT (3/01-3/10)Tracker
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
A Chorus Line in Columbus A Chorus Line
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You