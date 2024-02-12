Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Comes to the Lincoln Theatre

The Lincoln Theatre Association will host vanguard dance company Deeply Rooted Dance Theater in its first-ever performance at the theatre on Thursday, April 4, at 8 pm.

Deeply Rooted is rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance, storytelling, and universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Deeply Rooted collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices.

The evening's performance is highlighted by “Vespers,” created by the late iconic choreographer Ulysses Dove. The program also includes works such as “Juntos,” by Kevin Iega Jeff, and “53 Inhale,” choregraphed by Gary Abbott.

Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.