Human Race Theatre Company Hosts Successful Fundraising Night

On May 17, 2024 the staff and board of The Human Race Theatre Company hosted the inaugural Certified Human Race Fundraiser. After two rounds of trivia provided by Pepper Sprout Productions and a toast to HRTC’s community of supporters, attendees returned to the stage for a rousing auction and mission raise.

The auction was hosted by Resident Artist and professional auctioneer Tim Lile, who purveyed mission-driven packages like observing a rehearsal process on a world premiere, an onstage dinner with a VIP backstage tour, and a staycation in HRTC’s actor housing complimented by downtown delights! Emily N. Wells, Artistic Director, says “Certified Human Night is a revolutionary kind of fundraising evening, where we will plan a different activity each year. Just like our shows spark curiosity and fun, so should our fundraiser!”

To cap off the evening, the final auction item was bidding to become a “Certified Human,” to be named in honor of the bidder or their designated person. Kevin Moore, previous artistic director, and Scott Stoney walked away with the high bid and opted to designate the first Certified Human in honor of Marsha Hanna, The Human Race Theatre Company’s 2nd and longest artistic director.

This honor includes a lobby commemoration of the bid on a plaque alongside a one-of-a-kind glass sculpture inspired by the DNA double helix and created by Dustin Wagner from Nyminal Glass. “We are so grateful for our overwhelmingly generous supporters who helped make this such a successful fundraiser. Now, we hope that this becomes an annual tradition where our community comes to have a lot of fun and individuals vie to be our top fan,” notes Executive Director Kappy Kilburn.

Plans are already underway for the next evening, to be held on Friday, June 13, 2025. Keep an eye out for more details on our Freaky Friday fun!

