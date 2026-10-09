DECISION HEIGHT to Open at Wright State Theatre

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Wright State Theatre will present Meredith Dayna Levy's play DECISION HEIGHT about women training to be pilots during WWII, opens on October 9th and runs through October 18th in the Herbst Studio Theatre.

DECISION HEIGHT explores the lives, camaraderie and sacrifices of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) during World War II. The play, featuring an all-female cast, follows six women training at Avenger Field, Texas, to fly military aircraft and support the war effort. 'Beautifully written…a must-see for fans of American history, women's history, and just overall great theatre' – Triangle Arts and Entertainment.

This production is directed by an alumna of the BFA Acting Program and regional actress, Jen Joplin. She shared that she thought it is the perfect fit for WSU Theatre. 'We had a very large number of talented female students, and when we found this play, because it is about the female pilots from World War II, it just seemed like a perfect fit given our proximity and relationship with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.'

This production of DECISION HEIGHT features scenic design by junior design technology student Cassie Danschak, costume design by junior design technology student (concentration in Costumes) Gillian Jenkins, lighting design by design technology student (concentration in Lighting) Raya Smith.

DECISION HEIGHT runs October 9 – October 18; 7 performances at Herbst Studio Theatre in Wright State University's Creative Arts Center.

TOUR DATES

Oct 9 (8 pm)

Oct 10 (8 pm)

Oct 11 (2 pm)

Oct 16 (8 pm)

Oct 17 (2 pm and 8 pm)

Oct 18 (2 pm)

Tickets can be purchased at: www.wright.edu/theatre

(937) 75-2500 box office – Jordyn Sommer, Box Office Manager

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