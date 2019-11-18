DOUBLE DARE LIVE! Comes To The Palace

Double Dare Live! is coming to Columbus, bringing all the action and excitement of Nickelodeon's hugely popular TV show to the stage. All the slime-soaking, pie-plastering, and booger-busting will be hosted by Double Dare legend Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo. Lucky audience members will be chosen to compete in brain-bending trivia questions, messy physical stunts, and the legendary obstacle course.

Charlie Blum Entertainment/CB Entertainment and Red Tail Productions LLC, in partnership with Nickelodeon, recently announced that legendary "Double Dare" show host Marc Summers will say goodbye to the live tour following the 2019 national tour dates. The end of the year will mark the conclusion of thousands of pies, numerous chocolate-covered chickens, and of course, tons of slime for Summers.

CAPA presents Double Dare Live! at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Monday, December 16, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30-$60 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Marc Summers summed it up by saying, "Going out on top has always been my goal. I was able to revive the program, both on television and in theaters across the country. Double Dare has been a once in a lifetime experience. For over 30 years, I have had an amazing time entertaining a couple of generations. It's always been important to me to know when to say farewell, and I believe now is that time. But this is not retirement! I have a new show launching on Discovery, a live one-man show, a documentary on my life, and a few other tricks up my sleeve! I want to thank my extremely loyal fan base who first discovered me on "Double Dare," followed me over to "What Would You Do?" and continue to follow me in my career and on social media."

Inspired by the iconic TV game show "Double Dare," Double Dare Live! features two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges, and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The highly anticipated return of the "Double Dare" series premiered summer 2018 on Nickelodeon and ranked as the year's number-one new kids show with kids 6-11, while retaining the core adult audience who grew up with the original television show. The new "Double Dare" is hosted by digital creator and actress Liza Koshy with original host Marc Summers providing color commentary on the challenges and lending his vast knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.

"Double Dare" premiered on October 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-93, making it the network's longest-running game show. Marc Summers served as the show's original host from 1986-93. Shortly after its debut, "Double Dare" became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988 and was later revived as "Super Sloppy Double Dare" in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as "Family Double Dare" in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including "Double Dare 2000."

